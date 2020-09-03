Texas Tech’s Football Team Has 12 Active Cases Of Coronavirus

Texas Tech’s football program continues to have major problems with coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Red Raiders still have 12 active coronavirus cases on the football team after the latest round of testing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texas Tech previously had more than 20 in late August.

Texas Tech has conducted 1,902 COVID tests of its athletes, coaches & staff w/85 total positive cases. Of the positives among athletes, 19 remain active, including 12 w/in football program — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 2, 2020

This is the last kind of report we need to hear with games right around the corner. The last thing we need is a major college football program struggling with coronavirus.

Yes, the numbers are coming down for the Red Raiders, but they’re still not very good. A dozen cases is a major problem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Tech Football (@texastech_fb) on Sep 2, 2020 at 4:11pm PDT

We’re heading down the final stretch before the college football season starts. That means we need to be as safe as possible.

As I’ve said many times, isolate the player with coronavirus, keep them far away from the rest of the team and they can return once they’re healthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Tech Football (@texastech_fb) on Sep 2, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT

With games starting soon, the last thing we need is a major outbreak. Let’s hope Texas Tech takes care of business and gets the job done.