Editorial

Texas Tech’s Football Team Has 21 Active Coronavirus Cases

Texas Tech v Arizona

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Texas Tech’s football team sounds like it has a serious coronavirus problem.

According to Bruce Feldman, the Red Raiders currently have 21 active cases of coronavirus after the latest round of testing during the pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How that’s even possible is beyond me, but here we are.

Folks, this is the kind of stuff that makes me very nervous. It’s reports like this one that make me think there might be a major problem in the fall.

How the hell does Texas Tech have nearly two dozen football players with coronavirus? How was this allowed to happen?

 

I’ve long argued for clearing out college campuses other than football players. How could anyone see these numbers and be against that idea?

Football players need to be protected at all costs. You might not want to hear that, but it’s true. College football players are the most important people on campuses. Anything that puts them at risk must be done away with.

 

Get these Texas Tech players as healthy as soon as possible. If this situation gets worse, the Red Raiders could be cooked before playing a single snap.