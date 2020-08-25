Texas Tech’s Football Team Has 21 Active Coronavirus Cases

Texas Tech’s football team sounds like it has a serious coronavirus problem.

According to Bruce Feldman, the Red Raiders currently have 21 active cases of coronavirus after the latest round of testing during the pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How that’s even possible is beyond me, but here we are.

Texas Tech Athletics announces it has now completed 1,382 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 64 total positive cases. Of the positive cases, 24 remain active, including 21 within the Red Raider football program. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 25, 2020

Folks, this is the kind of stuff that makes me very nervous. It’s reports like this one that make me think there might be a major problem in the fall.

How the hell does Texas Tech have nearly two dozen football players with coronavirus? How was this allowed to happen?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Tech Football (@texastech_fb) on Aug 19, 2020 at 4:42pm PDT

I’ve long argued for clearing out college campuses other than football players. How could anyone see these numbers and be against that idea?

Football players need to be protected at all costs. You might not want to hear that, but it’s true. College football players are the most important people on campuses. Anything that puts them at risk must be done away with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Tech Football (@texastech_fb) on Aug 18, 2020 at 11:44am PDT

Get these Texas Tech players as healthy as soon as possible. If this situation gets worse, the Red Raiders could be cooked before playing a single snap.