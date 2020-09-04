Man Reportedly Found Living With His Dead Wife Hospitalized Over Insect Infestation

An Oakland County man has reportedly been hospitalized for treatment of an insect infestation after he was found living inside his home with his wife’s corpse.

Eleven pets were also found living inside the condemned home when police made a welfare check Thursday, according to the Detroit Free Press. The animals included nine cats, one dog and one bird, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office told the outlet.

Oakland County man found living with wife’s corpse inside condemned home https://t.co/HoSzRn3ypd — Detroit Free Press (@freep) September 4, 2020

The man was taken to Ascension Providence Hospital of Rochester to be treated for his insect infestation, the outlet reported. The man originally contacted neighbors for medical assistance, according to the sheriff’s office.

His wife’s body was taken by the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office and an autopsy will be performed. (RELATED: Corpse Wrapped In Plastic Bag Found On McDonald’s Roof In New York City)

The home has since been condemned and an investigation has been launched.

This story is crazy. I know things like this happen all the time, but I hate hearing about it. The kind of stories where people are living with a literal corpse always sound like they could be made straight into some kind of horror story.

Thriller authors just need to start reading the local news for their inspiration. It could really be helpful for them.