Miami Dolphins Release Quarterback Josh Rosen

The Miami Dolphins have released quarterback Josh Rosen.

According to Adam Schefter, Rosen was cut Friday night. The Dolphins had been shopping him around, but apparently couldn’t find a deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, Rosen will be on his third team in three seasons since entering the league in 2018.

Surprise cut: Dolphins are releasing QB Josh Rosen, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2020

As I stated when the reports broke about the Dolphins looking to trade Rosen, it’s truly incredible how badly managed his NFL career has gone.

Rosen entered the NFL as a star out of UCLA. He was expected to set the league on fire after an impressive college career and being picked 10th overall by the Cardinals.

Obviously, that hasn’t happened, and now he’s looking for a new team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on May 3, 2019 at 10:44am PDT

There’s no question that Rosen will get signed, and he’ll probably get signed sooner than later. Hopefully, he can end up in a solid situation.

He needs to develop behind an entrenched starter he can learn from and where there’s zero expectations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) on May 22, 2019 at 5:27pm PDT

If Rosen can fall into a situation like that, then his NFL career can be salvaged. If he gets thrown to the wolves again for the third time in three seasons, then he’s probably cooked.