REPORT: The Miami Dolphins Are Trying To Trade Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen might be on the move again.

According to Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are trying to trade the young quarterback after trading for him last season.

Rosen entered the league with the Cardinals as the 10th pick in the 2018 draft.

With Miami’s rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy, the Dolphins have fielded trade inquiries in recent days for former first-round pick Josh Rosen, per league sources. In an upcoming weekend of moves, Rosen could be on the move again. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2020

In recent memory, has there been a quarterback whose career has been more mismanaged than Josh Rosen’s?

If there is, I can’t think of one. He went to a horrific Arizona team, was hung out to dry on a terrible offense, the Cardinals ditched him after drafting Kyler Murray and Rosen was shipped to Miami.

It was more or less the same story with the Dolphins. Miami was horrible last season and Rosen barely saw the field behind Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Now, with Tua Tagovailoa in town, there’s no need for Rosen, and the team is trying to move him.

For a guy who entered the league with so much hype, his first two seasons were nothing short of an unmitigated disaster.

I hope he finds a good landing spot and gets the chance to actually develop. Rosen was a star at UCLA and he has all the tools in the world to be a star.

He just found himself in two of the worst possible situations.

I still think he can be a solid QB. I hope he gets a legit chance to prove it.