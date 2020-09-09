Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Is The Heavy Favorite In The Latest Heisman Odds

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the heavy favorite to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy.

In the latest odds from Bovada, Lawrence is at +225 to take home the prestigious trophy. Oklahoma Spencer Rattler is second at +900 and nobody else is under +1000. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How could you pick anyone other than Lawrence as the early Heisman favorite? The dude is the best player in America, and is almost certainly going to be the first pick in the 2021 draft.

He’s an absolute baller, and has a rocket launcher attached to the right side of his body.

If Justin Fields had been playing this season, then he would have been right near Lawrence on the odds. With Ohio State sitting the season out as of right now, it’s hard to see how anyone should be in Lawrence’s tier in September.

He’s the obvious and clear cut favorite to win the Heisman, and I wouldn’t pick anyone else right now to get the job done.

Of course, there’s a reason we play the games. Anything can happen. That much is for sure, and Lawrence didn’t win the Heisman last year after being the favorite.

However, Lawrence just feels like he’s on a different level than he was early in 2019. Only time will tell, and I couldn’t be more excited to find out!