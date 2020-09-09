Nolan Rucci Commits To The Wisconsin Badgers

Superstar offensive lineman Nolan Rucci is headed to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The five star recruit announced Tuesday night that he would be taking his talents to Madison to play for the Badgers and Paul Chryst.

You can watch his announcement video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nolan Rucci (@nolanrucci) on Sep 8, 2020 at 5:50pm PDT

This is huge news for the Wisconsin Badgers and fans of the football program. There are very few five star recruits in the country, and Rucci might be the best lineman of them all.

He’s a freak of nature human being, and there’s a very real chance the left tackle is one of the first players off of the board once he’s eligible for the NFL draft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nolan Rucci (@nolanrucci) on Aug 3, 2020 at 5:48pm PDT

Wisconsin is known for having huge lineman and running the ball at an elite level. That won’t change with Rucci, but he’s also going to provide Graham Mertz an eternity to throw the ball.

The left tackle is probably the second most important player on offense behind only the quarterback.

If Mertz doesn’t have enough time to throw, then he’s cooked. Well, that shouldn’t be a problem for the next several years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nolan Rucci (@nolanrucci) on Nov 23, 2019 at 6:19pm PST

I can’t wait to see what this young does while wearing the red and white. I have a feeling it’s going to be very impressive.