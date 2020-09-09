Pence Scheduled To Attend Fundraising Event Of Reported QAnon Conspiracy Theory Supporters

A couple who allegedly supported the QAnon conspiracy theory on social media are scheduled to host Vice President Mike Pence and other campaign officials at a fundraising event Sept. 14 in Montana, according to the Associated Press.

Caryn and Michael Borland allegedly shared QAnon memes and tweets on their social media accounts, the AP reported. The conspiracy theory surrounding QAnon suggests that President Donald Trump is fighting a secret group of powerful people involved with satanism and underage sex trafficking, according to the AP.

Other attendees reportedly include Trump fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle, GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Republican National Committee finance chairman Todd Ricketts and RNC co-chairman Tommy Hicks Jr., according to an invitation obtained by the AP.

The hosts of the fundraiser, Caryn and Michael Borland, have shared QAnon memes and retweeted posts from QAnon accounts, their social media activity showshttps://t.co/soQJ6A3xIB — Aamer Madhani (@AamerISmad) September 9, 2020

According to the AP, QAnon is a conspiracy theory based on the belief that Trump is secretly fighting the “deep state” and enemies involved in a child sex trafficking ring comprised of Satanists, pedophiles and cannibals, based on postings by an alleged government insider known as “Q.”

Pence called QAnon a “conspiracy theory,” and said “I don’t know anything about QAnon, and I dismiss it out of hand,” during a CBS News interview Aug. 21.

Trump has not denounced the theory, but told reporters in August that QAnon is “gaining in popularity” and that supporters of the theory “like me very much,” the AP reported.

Michael Borland’s Facebook page shows his profile photo as a “Q” logo including QAnon’s slogan “Where We Go One We Go All” along with an oath associated with the conspiracy theory, with another image showing a flaming “Q” with a cross in the center. (RELATED: Facebook Announces Restrictions On Groups Like QAnon And Antifa)

On Twitter, Michael Borland reportedly posted about shooting protesters and shared a post that referred to the Black Lives Matter movement as “terrorists” on June 25, the AP reported.

Caryn Borland reportedly shared and interacted with Twitter accounts associated with QAnon, the AP reported. She allegedly responded “Always” with a praying hands emoji to a QAnon account’s pro-Trump tweet.

The Borlands have reportedly donated more than $220,000 to Trump’s reelection campaign, largely under Caryn’s name, the AP reported. The couple posed for a photo with Trump that Michael posted to Facebook on Dec. 20.



The couple reportedly attended the Republican National Convention at the White House last month where they took a photo with Michael Alfaro, a Trump fundraiser based in Illinois. Alfaro reportedly commented “Working for the Borland family on South Lawn!” on the photograph posted to social media.

The Borlands also met with Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., according to a Facebook post on Aug. 27. Michael reportedly met House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy the same day, according to a Facebook post.

Michael Borland did not immediately return the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

