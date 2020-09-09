Politics

Report: Democratic Oregon Staffer Arrested During Riot

Police Respond To Continued Protests In Portland

The Legislative Director for Democratic Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek was arrested at a riot over the weekend police records show according to the Free Beacon.

Kristina Narayan, 29, was one of 59 people who were arrested during Saturday’s riot in Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. During the riot, “multiple firebombs, mortars, rocks, and other items were thrown at law enforcement,” and one person was set on fire after a Molotov Cocktail exploded. Rioters lit dumpsters and trash cans on fire in the streets, prompting the use of crowd control munitions. (RELATED: Oregon State Police To Leave Portland Amid Protests And Riots)

“It was clear that the intent of the crowd was not peaceful protest,” the Portland Police Bureau said.

Narayan was arrested for interfering with a peace officer, a misdemeanor. She was later released, records show.

The Portland Police Bureau declined to give more information about Narayan’s arrest. Kotek’s office did not respond to a request for comment.