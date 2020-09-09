Tom Herman Wants Texas To Play Texas A&M, Doesn’t Know How Close The Rivalry Is To Returning

Texas football coach Tom Herman wants the Longhorns to play the Texas A&M Aggies.

During a recent conversation with Joel Klatt, Herman said the rivalry returning “makes too much sense,” but added that he has no idea how close a Aggies vs. Longhorns series is to happening. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his full comments below.

“I wish we were much closer… it just makes sense to me.”@TexasFootball Head Coach @CoachTomHerman talks about his hope to bring back the rivalry game vs Texas A&M ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lECYHLg92b — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 9, 2020

I understand the point Herman is trying to make, but I’m not sure the Aggies vs. Longhorns rivalry is close to returning at all.

Even before coronavirus, Big 12 football teams played nine conference games and only three non-conference games.

Generally speaking, you only want one non-conference game to be against a P5 team. By scheduling Texas A&M annually, the Longhorns would burn their marquee non-conference on the same opponent every single season.

I’m not sure that’s worth it at all.

Now, with coronavirus changing schedules, we might see conferences play more yearly league games. The Big 12 is still playing nine conference games, but you never know what might happen.

What would happen if the Big 12 switched to 10 conference games? Then they’re only left with two openings. At that point, there’s zero chance the rivalry returns.

As fun as it’d be to see the rivalry return, I just don’t see it happening anytime soon.