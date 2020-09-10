Dean Cain Starring In Upcoming ‘Obamagate’ Movie

Actor Dean Cain is set to star in the upcoming “Obamagate” movie.

The film’s script is “completely verbatim” and will “consist of the declassified files, congressional and court transcripts, text messages, tweets, and statements of top government and FBI officials,” according to a press release obtained by Fox News.

“If you wanted to tell a story with just one perspective, you can do anything you want and you can change people’s perceptions of what took place,” Cain told the outlet in a statement. “When you do something verbatim, the words are there and it’s pretty darn clear. The verbatim texts themselves are damning.”

Cain will star as former FBI agent Peter Strzok while Kristy Swanson is starring as Lisa Page. John James will star as James Comey. (RELATED: ‘When Do We Start Handing Out Participation Oscars?’: Dean Cain Mocks Academy’s New Best Picture ‘Inclusion Standards’)

The film is written to “spotlight” the “corruption in James Comey’s FBI as the senior leadership used fraud and doctored documents to investigate and undermine the Trump campaign and presidency,” according to the press release obtained by Fox News.

Creator of “Obamagate” Phelim McAleer claimed Americans “deserve” to know the “truth” in response to the upcoming release of Showtime’s “The Comey Rule.”

“Showtime has created ‘The Comey Rule’ which is based on a political fairytale and a conspiracy theory that is told by the left in a shameless attempt to take down President Trump,” McAleer said, the outlet reported. “It’s simply untrue, and despite this, the media is gushing over ‘The Comey Rule.’ Americans deserve the truth.”