Kansas’ Football Team Has Had 14 Cases Of Coronavirus In The Past Month

The Kansas Jayhawks are struggling with some coronavirus issues.

According to Kansan.com, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment claimed the football program is an active cluster of coronavirus after they had 14 cases in the past month. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kansas associate athletic director for public relations told Kansan.com that the team has only three active cases at the moment.

This certainly isn’t what fans want to hear heading into opening weekend. The Jayhawks are slated to start the season this weekend against Coastal Carolina.

With only three active cases, I’m sure they will, but it’s still not great to be declared a coronavirus cluster.

There’s not a coach in America who wants to hear that right now.

As I’ve said many times, the key is keeping sick players away from everyone else, letting them heal from coronavirus and protecting the locker room at all costs.

As long as there aren’t outbreaks in locker rooms, then we’re going to have the football season. However, teams might be in big trouble if entire locker rooms get decimated.

Let’s hope Kansas is able to take care of business and get the job done.