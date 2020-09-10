Ohio State Is Prepared To Sue The Big 10 For Canceling The 2020 Football Season

Ohio State is apparently prepared to sue the Big 10 over football being canceled.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost “is ready to recommend” that OSU sue the B1G and schools that supported canceling the 2020 football season during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A team of lawyers is reviewing the situation, and Yost told the Columbus Dispatch that Buckeyes have an “excellent contract claim for several tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue.”

“If these negotiations (over playing football) fall apart, we will be recommending legal action to our client, Ohio State University,” Yost explained to the Columbus Dispatch.

Hell yes! Inject this kind of energy right into my veins. Another day passes in the Big 10, and the civil war continues.

First, Nebraska players sued the Big 10 for canceling the football season, and now Ohio State is seemingly on the brink of doing the same.

The Big 10 committed economic and athletic suicide by canceling football. Somebody has to pay the price, and people have to be held responsible.

If suing them is the only way to get to the bottom of this, then so be it. I might hate the Buckeyes on the field, but you best believe I’m 100% with them when it comes to exposing the B1G.

The decision to cancel football was horrific, and we can’t forget it anytime soon. As long as I’m alive, I’ll do everything in my power to hold the powerful accountable.

I hope OSU is able to crank up the war against Cowardly Kevin. When you steal football from the masses, it changes things.

Now, OSU and Wisconsin fans are marching together in this civil war. I’m happy to be here, and I hope a swift victory is on the horizon.