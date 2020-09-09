Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Says There’s A ‘Decent Chance’ The Big 10 Plays Football

Ohio governor Mike DeWine sounds very confident that the Big 10 will play football.

The Big 10 canceled the 2020 football season during the coronavirus pandemic, and the backlash has been unreal. Now, it sounds like the man running Ohio is confident games will be played.

DeWine said the following during a Tuesday press briefing about playing in 2020, according to 247Sports:

I think there certainly is a decent chance of there being a season in football for the Big Ten, for Ohio State, which is what we’re really concerned about. I talked to Gene Smith this morning about that issue. I’m not going to disclose our conversation other than I inquired about it. He told me it was still in play, still very much a possibility.

The rumor mill has been spinning out of control over the past week when it comes to Big 10 football. I’ve heard so many different things.

Believe it or not, I 100% believe that DeWine believes what he’s saying. I have no doubt at all he thinks there’s still time to get a deal done.

As far as I can tell, the current vote to bring football back is at 8-6 in favor of doing it. The Big 10 needs the vote to be at 9-5 in order for it to happen.

That means Ohio State and other programs in favor of playing have to apply some serious pressure to at least one school not in favor of games happening.

If we can get to 9-5, then we’re going to be playing football.

I don’t know the exact details DeWine might know, but it’s certainly not time to give up just yet. There’s still some time on the clock to save the Big 10. Let’s all hope it happens.