Tim Tebow Stars In A New Heisman House Commercial

The newest Heisman House commercial is here, and it’s glorious.

Tim Tebow, who won the Heisman Trophy playing for the Florida Gators, rocked a long beard in the commercial, and several other notable winners appeared as they prepared the house for the upcoming season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s pretty funny.

I don’t know about you guys, but that was a pretty funny Heisman House commercial, especially for just the first one of the year.

These commercials, which are meant to promote Nissan, are always one of the best parts of the college football season. People absolutely love them, and it’s not hard to see why.

It’s a bunch of Heisman winners getting together to crack jokes at each other. That’s more than enough to make college football fans smile.

Now, we have an entire season of commercials ahead of us. I hope they work in a few coronavirus jokes along the way.

You can’t live through this season without cracking a few jokes about the pandemic.