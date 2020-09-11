Texans’ JJ Watt Weighs In On Booing Heard During Show Of Unity At Chiefs Game

The Texans’ J.J. Watt said he thought the “booing” during the team’s show of unity on the field with the Kansas City Chiefs at the opener Thursday night was “unfortunate.”

“The moment of unity I personally thought was good,” Houston defensive end Watt told reporters, according to Yahoo Sports.com in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: POLL: 86.7% Of People Won’t Watch The NFL If Players Kneel During The National Anthem)

“The booing was unfortunate during that moment — I don’t fully understand that,” he added. “There was no flag in that, there was nothing involved in that other than two teams coming together to show unity.” (RELATED: Houston Texans Stay In The Locker Room For The National Anthem, Kansas City Chiefs Mostly Stand)

It all comes in response to the boos heard on the field during the NBC broadcast as Watt and his fellow teammates linked arms together with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in a “moment of unity.”

Chiefs fans boo as players from both teams link arms in a “moment of unity” and call for social justice before the game started.#NFLKickoff

pic.twitter.com/9OUphXqr8x — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 11, 2020

As previously reported, Kansas City Chiefs Hall-of-Famer Nick Lowery said during a Friday Fox News appearance that he had heard from fans at the game who said the “booing” was for the Texans players and not the “show of unity.”

“I’ve heard from many Chiefs fans that it was not a well-coordinated situation where the few fans who were there knew what was going on in and the Texans actually were still coming on the field,” Lowery explained.

“So the booing, for the most part, was not about booing this show of unity,” he added. “It was about booing the Texans. So, unfortunately people, as you may have noticed, are so hypersensitive that anything that can, you know, insult people is sometimes brought to bear.”