REPORT: Kardashians Could Be Signing A Streaming Deal With Netflix, Amazon Or Apple

The Kardashian family is reportedly about to sign a streaming deal with Netflix, Amazon or Apple following the end of their reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

The family could be starting their own media company or signing a streaming deal within the next year, according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

The Kardashians reportedly moved on from “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” on E! because the network couldn’t afford to pay the increasing salary demands from the family, the outlet previously reported. E! paid the family $150 million during the last contract resign, according to Page Six.

“There’s more money in streaming,” a source told the outlet. “And it’s global.” (RELATED: ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Ending After 14 Years, 20 Seasons)

The family also reportedly doesn’t necessarily want to stick to reality television. There have been reports about the family moving to a “Shark Tank” style show.

“They’re open to all opportunities,” an insider told Page Six. “But they are taking some time off.”

Kim Kardashian announced the end of the reality show Tuesday.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” the announcement said. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

I’d would definitely still watch any kind of show the Kardashians put out and it kind of makes sense that they just outgrew E! I’m still devastated that we don’t get to watch all the drama go down show-style, but I have no doubt that we’ll continue to hear all things Kardashian through the news.