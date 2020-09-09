‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Ending After 14 Years, 20 Seasons

Reality star Kim Kardashian announced the hit television series “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” will be ending after 14 years.

Kardashian announced the decision Tuesday on her personal Instagram.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” the announcement said. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.” (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Sued For Sharing Photo Of Herself On Instagram)

The last season will air in 2021, according to Kardashian.

I am devastated that this show is ending. It has consistently brought drama and joy to my life over the years. The entertainment factor that this family brought to the table has been unmatched and will forever hold a place in the hearts of all reality TV fanatics.

I still think they should continue, but the time’s have really changed. I understand the decision, but they will be missed.

The Kardashians basically paved the way for the reality TV we watch today. It can only get better from here and I can’t wait to see what they each do next.