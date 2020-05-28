Kim Kardashian Congratulates Inmates At San Quentin State Prison On ‘Amazing’ Mixtape

Kim Kardashian congratulated inmates at San Quentin State Prison in California on the “amazing” mixtape they made with ex-inmate/music producer David Jassy.

"Hi David, it's Kim, I wanted to congratulate you and all of the young men at San Quentin State Prison that worked on your first ever mixtape," the 39-year-old reality star shared in a clip posted by TMZ in a piece published Thursday.

"You guys should be so proud of yourselves," she added, before explaining how she remembered visiting San Quentin and witnessed Jassy's passion and dedication to the music program at the prison.

Kardashian continued, while noting how the music producer, “helped shape all of these men’s lives teaching them how to work all of the equipment and showing them how to just write songs.”

“Again, I just wanted to congratulate you and all the men in San Quentin who have worked on this mixtape,” the reality star explained. “It’s amazing and I can’t wait for the world to hear it.”

Jassy, who used to work with such stars as Britney Spears, Ashley Tisdale and Sean Kingston, created the mixtape while in his cell with the help of a keyboard and fellow inmates rapping about their stories.

According to the report:

He worked with the prison to establish a music-focused initiative within the Youthful Offenders Program. He taught inmates how to write, produce and record their own music in a studio. Jassy used his contacts in the music industry and other donors to support the program with enough donated audio equipment to build a full-scale production studio inside the prison’s media lab.

David spent 11 years behind bars as part of his sentence for killing a man during an altercation. His sentence was commuted in March by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The 17-track project, aptly titled, “San Quentin Mixtape, Vol. 1,” drops this Friday.