‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Star Scott Disick Checks Out Of Rehab After Leaked Photo Surfaces

TV personality Scott Disick has checked out of a rehab facility after photos of him leaked to the press.

Disick, who stars on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” checked into the facility to “work on his past traumas,” according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father three months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” Disick’s attorney, Marty Singer, told the outlet. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Reacts To First Performance Since Overdose In 2018)

“He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse. Shockingly, as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home,” Singer added. “We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

Disick, who shares three kids with Kourtney Kardashian, reportedly checked into a facility in Edwards, Colorado last week, according to E! News.

“It’s true,” a source told the outlet. “Scott checked in last week. He had a lot of guidance from Kourtney and she demanded that he get help. Things have been bad the last couple of weeks and Kourtney won’t allow him around the kids unless he gets treatment.”