Mike Leach Says Invisibility Is The Magical Skill He’d Want The Most

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach has dropped another incredible interview, and this one is about magic.

Leach was asked the magical ability he’d want the most. After a brief moment of thought, the legendary football coach opted for invisibility over flying. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch him explain why invisibility is the best below.

These interviews from Leach will never get old. Most college football coaches are hardos who take themselves way too seriously.

Outside of Leach, I’m not sure you’d ever see a coach in America give interviews like these. They’re too busy acting like generals.

Meanwhile, Leach is out here talking about magic. It’s truly incredible. This is the kind of content I couldn’t have dreamed up.

Imagine waking up and seeing Nick Saban in a video like this. It would never happen. It would never even come close to happening.

Yet, Leach does it all the time, and they’re always incredible. The dude is an SEC football coach talking about how he wishes he could turn invisible!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Sep 2, 2020 at 11:21am PDT

I can’t wait to see what we get out of Leach during the season. I have no doubt it’s going to be awesome. The man is a living legend!