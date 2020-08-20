Mike Leach Is ‘Against’ Pineapple On Pizza

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach isn’t a big fan of putting pineapple on pizza.

“I’m against it. I’m staunchly opposed…You’re either eating pineapple or you’re eating a pizza. Make up your mind,” Leach responded when asked if he thinks pineapple belongs on pizza. You can watch him break it down below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mike Leach is honestly the best, and these short videos he’s been doing since being hired by MSU are also all great.

Coaches right now are running around like chickens with their heads cut off wondering what will happen this upcoming season.

What is Mike Leach doing? Explaining how pineapple on pizza is for indecisive people who can’t make up their minds.

If that’s not laugh-out-loud funny given the current state of college football, then I don’t know what is.

I don’t care what anyone says. Mike Leach is the absolute man. Anyone who disagrees isn’t someone I ever want to drink a beer with.

Stay frosty, Leach. The season is on the horizon and I need this kind of energy to carry us through. I’m so in on the Bulldogs and Leach that it’s not even funny.

Let’s hope he brings us a few prime rants this season as well.