Will Lane Kiffin Or Mike Leach Have A Better 2020 Football Season?

Will Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach have more success during the upcoming football season?

This was a question floated by FOX College Football, and it’s one that pulls at my soul. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Two big name coaches joined Mississippi schools this season! Who will have the better year: @OleMissFB’s Lane Kiffin or @HailStateFB’s Mike Leach? ???? — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 6, 2020

As everyone knows, I decided to cheer for the Bulldogs and Rebels after Cowardly Kevin and other Big 10 leaders canceled the season.

I love the people of Mississippi and I love both coaches. So it was an easy decision. Having said that, I knew the day would come when I had to pick between the two.

I just didn’t think it’d come prior to the Egg Bowl, which is something us loyal MSU and Ole Miss fans look forward to all year.

The honest answer here is that I have no idea which coach will have a more successful year, but I’m inclined to believe that it will probably be Leach.

Kiffin has a solid offense at Ole Miss with John Rhys Plumlee running the show, and they’re going to score a lot of points.

However, given the fact that they’re both in their first years as head coaches in the SEC, it just seems like Leach might have a slight advantage.

I’ll be the first one to put my hand up and admit I’m wrong if it’s necessary.

No matter what, as a loyal supporter of both programs, I’m excited to watch the Bulldogs and Rebels get to work in the SEC.

Without the B1G playing, it’s time to ride with the good people of Mississippi! Thanks for welcoming me with open arms.