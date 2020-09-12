Unfit To Print Episode 69: Netflix’s ‘Cuties’ Is Worse Than We Thought

The French film “Cuties” was finally released on Netflix this week and it is much worse than anyone thought it would be. Netflix tried to lie to American viewers by telling them the hyper-sexualized promotional poster that showed pre-teen girls in seductive poses was not representative of the film.

The film contains numerous inappropriate scenes featuring the young girls and was even considered child pornography in a parental guide posted to IMDb — that is, until IMDb scrubbed that language in an attempt at a cover-up. Host Amber Athey blasts the film’s enablers in this week’s episode of “Unfit to Print” and covers Disney’s “Mulan” controversy, CNN’s horrible PR week, Bob Woodward’s newest Trump book, and The Atlantic’s disastrous anti-Trump article.

LISTEN:

LISTEN:

WATCH:

Thanks for watching and check out past episodes of the podcast:

