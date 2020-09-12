Virginia Tech Vs. Virginia Gets Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia has been postponed because of coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the game scheduled for September 19 has been pushed back to an unknown date because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Virginia Tech will also halt practice for four days.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia game, scheduled for Sept. 19, has been postponed because of COVID issues. Also, Virginia Tech will pause its football practices for 4 days — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 12, 2020

Well, this is the last thing we need to be hearing right now. This is literally the last thing we want to hear.

The season is here and games are underway. We don’t need games getting postponed. We need games getting played.

Having said that, there’s still no reason to panic. It’s one ACC game, and I’m sure it’ll be rescheduled. There’s no reason to freak out.

We’re going to have football, but there are going to be some changes along the way. That’s the reality of playing during a pandemic.

Until a ton of games get canceled or postponed, I’m not going to sweat it.