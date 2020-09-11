Editorial

REPORT: There Is ‘Increasing Optimism’ That The Big 10 Will Play Football In The Fall

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State

(Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The crisis in the Big 10 over the football season has taken another twist.

Clay Travis tweeted Thursday that there is “increasing optimism” in the idea that the Big 10 will play football in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As much as I’d like to believe in this optimism, I just don’t. The vote to play football has to be at 9-5 in order to reverse the horrific decision to cancel games during the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, I’m not sure where people think we’re going to find nine votes. Best case scenario, we have eight, and that’s if you include a yes vote from Wisconsin after shutting things down because of coronavirus.

Even with Wisconsin still voting yes, we’re a vote short. It sounds like the Michigan schools are both out, which I don’t think people expected.

On top of that, Rutgers, Maryland, Northwestern and Illinois are all expected to be out. So, where are we getting these nine votes?

We’re at the brink right now, and the time to save football is rapidly winding down. I’m not sure what Clay knows that I don’t, but I need to see some movement before I buy the Big 10 is in a good place.

Donald Trump, Clay and I have all been trying to tip the scale in favor of the Big 10 playing. As of September 11, we haven’t gotten the job done.

I hope there’s still enough time to save the Big 10, but hope is certainly running thin.