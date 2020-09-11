REPORT: There Is ‘Increasing Optimism’ That The Big 10 Will Play Football In The Fall

The crisis in the Big 10 over the football season has taken another twist.

Clay Travis tweeted Thursday that there is “increasing optimism” in the idea that the Big 10 will play football in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hearing increasing optimism about Big Ten fall football season. Still lots of moving parts, but health obstacles to playing are significantly declining. Presidents & chancellors could have new vote early next week. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 10, 2020

As much as I’d like to believe in this optimism, I just don’t. The vote to play football has to be at 9-5 in order to reverse the horrific decision to cancel games during the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, I’m not sure where people think we’re going to find nine votes. Best case scenario, we have eight, and that’s if you include a yes vote from Wisconsin after shutting things down because of coronavirus.

Reminder: In-person UW classes *will not be held Sept. 10-12* On Monday, previously in-person classes shift to remote through at least Sept. 25.https://t.co/1uxwXOtez9 — UW–MaskUp (@UWMadison) September 10, 2020

Even with Wisconsin still voting yes, we’re a vote short. It sounds like the Michigan schools are both out, which I don’t think people expected.

On top of that, Rutgers, Maryland, Northwestern and Illinois are all expected to be out. So, where are we getting these nine votes?

Big Ten Football Update: “They simply don’t have enough teams to play. I was told The Michigan teams not going to play, Illinois teams Illinois/Northwestern not going to play, Maryland’s not going to play and Rutgers probably won’t play.” pic.twitter.com/DP0QKIUYT8 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) September 8, 2020

We’re at the brink right now, and the time to save football is rapidly winding down. I’m not sure what Clay knows that I don’t, but I need to see some movement before I buy the Big 10 is in a good place.

Donald Trump, Clay and I have all been trying to tip the scale in favor of the Big 10 playing. As of September 11, we haven’t gotten the job done.

University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel is reportedly against the Big 10 playing football, and will try to make sure it doesn’t happen. He needs to be fired immediately. The time for talk is over. Fire these idiots and let’s play football. https://t.co/riCgR0bg7S — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 5, 2020

I hope there’s still enough time to save the Big 10, but hope is certainly running thin.