Auburn’s Football Team Has More Coronavirus Issues, Multiple Starters Miss Practice

Auburn’s football team has more coronavirus problems.

According to Justin Ferguson, two more players tested positive for coronavirus and five starters were held out of practice this past week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A total of 10 players had to miss practice. Auburn previously had to call off practices because of coronavirus.

Auburn football had two new positive COVID-19 tests this week, and 10 players — five of them starters — sat out practice this week. — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) September 12, 2020

Well, this isn’t the kind of news we want to be hearing at all. In fact, it’s literally the last kind of news we want to be hearing.

The SEC starts football in two weeks. That’s not much time at all, and Auburn had five starters miss practice time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball) on Sep 9, 2020 at 7:15pm PDT

It sounds like it most mostly because of contract tracing, but it’s still not good. Five starters is a decent chunk of the guys who get on the field.

Gus Malzahn needs to get this situation under control sooner than later. If this is still the case when the opener rolls around, then the Tigers might be in some serious trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball) on Sep 12, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

Let’s hope Auburn figures it out sooner than later. The last thing we need is an SEC team getting hammered by the virus.