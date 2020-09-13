Editorial

Auburn’s Football Team Has More Coronavirus Issues, Multiple Starters Miss Practice

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 31: Head coach Gus Malzahn of the Auburn Tigers during the Advocare Classic at AT&amp;T Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Auburn’s football team has more coronavirus problems.

According to Justin Ferguson, two more players tested positive for coronavirus and five starters were held out of practice this past week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A total of 10 players had to miss practice. Auburn previously had to call off practices because of coronavirus.

Well, this isn’t the kind of news we want to be hearing at all. In fact, it’s literally the last kind of news we want to be hearing.

The SEC starts football in two weeks. That’s not much time at all, and Auburn had five starters miss practice time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball) on

It sounds like it most mostly because of contract tracing, but it’s still not good. Five starters is a decent chunk of the guys who get on the field.

Gus Malzahn needs to get this situation under control sooner than later. If this is still the case when the opener rolls around, then the Tigers might be in some serious trouble.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Auburn Football (@auburnfootball) on

Let’s hope Auburn figures it out sooner than later. The last thing we need is an SEC team getting hammered by the virus.