Auburn Has 9 Football Players With Coronavirus, Another 7 Are Quarantined

Auburn’s football team has been hit hard by coronavirus.

According to the Montgomery Advertiser, head coach Gus Malzahn has revealed that nine players have tested positive for coronavirus and another seven are quarantined.

The Tigers have had to cancel several recent practices because of coronavirus.

Well, this certainly isn’t the update any of us want to hear right now. The football season is on the horizon, and it sounds like Auburn is in some serious trouble.

This is literally the last kind of update football fans in the SEC and around the country want to hear.

Luckily, there’s still a bit of time for Auburn to get things right. The SEC slate doesn’t open up until September 26.

That means Gus Malzahn and the Tigers have some time to get everyone healthy. If this happens again in two weeks, then we’re going to be having a very different kind of conversation.

Hopefully, Auburn is able to isolate the sick players, get them healthy and let the rest of the squad remain safe. Time is ticking down, but I have confidence they’ll get the job done. They simply don’t have any other choice.