Baker Mayfield Says He Will Stand For The National Anthem After Originally Saying He’d Kneel

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will now stand during the national anthem.

Mayfield had previously said that he would take a knee during the national anthem, but he’s now reversed course. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Browns starter tweeted a lengthy statement Saturday announcing that he would stand during the anthem. You can read his full statement below.

Well, it didn’t take long for Mayfield to reverse his plan. He’s all about unity now, but I’d love to know what went into him reversing course.

The reality of the situation is that the NFL got hammered when the national anthem protests first started with Colin Kaepernick.

The league appeared to be in major trouble, but then bounced back in a big way when the issue disappeared.

Now, it looks like the NFL might have plenty of new national anthem issues to deal with, but Mayfield won’t be a part of them.

I’m curious whether or not somebody in the organization talked to him. It wouldn’t surprise me at all.

Either way, Mayfield’s plan to protest didn’t even make it to opening day. Of course, I’m sure plenty of other players will take a knee! We’ll see how it unfolds this afternoon.