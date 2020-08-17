Baker Mayfield On Kneeling During The National Anthem: ‘It Is A Human Rights Issue’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield still intends on kneeling for the national anthem.

Mayfield sent shockwaves through the NFL back in June when he promised to kneel during the anthem this upcoming season. Now, it sounds like he’s not changing course at all, and is as committed as ever to the cause. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he’ll kneel during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/xyq9J2WZg3 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 13, 2020

Mayfield said the following about kneeling during the national anthem, according to Cleveland.com:

Right is right, and wrong is wrong. There is a human rights issue that has been going on for a long time, and I believe in that…It’s nothing against military or anybody who served. Anybody that knows my history knows that I completely support military and the people that serve our country for the right reasons and do it for justice. The people that don’t know that, that’s OK – just take your time and take a second to get to know me. It is a human rights issue. There is right, and there is wrong.

I’ve been saying it for weeks at this point, but there’s going to be no way to avoid mass protesting in the NFL this season.

You’re going to see national-anthem kneeling on a level unlike anything we’ve seen before. I hate to say it, but it’s 100% true.

Instead of the games being focused on what’s happening on the field, we’ve turned them into political debates.

Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard stands alone during the national anthem with his hand over his heart as the rest of the team kneels. How many more NBA players will have the courage to stand during the national anthem? pic.twitter.com/bUDOOFbya8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 1, 2020

Instead of focusing on winning and scoring touchdowns, the entire season will be nonstop chaos as players refuse to stand for the anthem.

It’s certainly a sad state of affairs, and Mayfield clearly isn’t backing down at all.

Welcome to sports in 2020! I hope you’re enjoying it because it’s certainly not changing anytime soon.