College GameDay Will Go To Louisville For Miami Vs. The Cardinals In Week 3

College GameDay is headed to Louisville.

The super popular college football event announced late Saturday night that the show would be in Louisville ahead of the Cardinals playing the Miami Hurricanes.

It’s so cool that GameDay is pushing forward during the coronavirus pandemic. I was very nervous that the event would fall apart.

After all, we’re in the middle of the pandemic, and nobody has any idea what might happen.

Just a few of the best #GameDaySigns from this weekend ???? (???? @HomeDepot) pic.twitter.com/aAtqB5nn3r — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 12, 2020

Yet, GameDay has made it clear that the event will continue as long as there’s college football to celebrate.

Now, the crew is headed to Louisville to soak up the atmosphere before the Cardinals and Hurricanes do battle.

Things are certainly a little different without fans in attendance, but I think I speak for everyone when I say it’s better than nothing.

Let’s see what we get in week three! I can’t wait!