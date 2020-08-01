REPORT: Kirk Herbstreit Will Call ‘Monday Night Football’ With Chris Fowler To Start The NFL Season

Kirk Herbstreit is reportedly moving to the “Monday Night Football” booth.

According to James Miller, Herbstreit and Chris Fowler will call the first “MNF” game of the season between the Giants and Steelers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Miller noted that things are up in the air if the entire college football season gets scrapped, which seems unlikely at this point.

I love this move as long as it doesn’t impact Herbstreit and Fowler doing college football games. Herbstreit might honestly be the best in the game when it comes to college football.

When you think of college football on ESPN, there’s two names that always stand out to everyone, and they’re Rece Davis and Kirk Herbstreit.

Both men are the faces of College GameDay. Now, Herbstreit will take his talents to the “Monday Night Football” booth.

I think he’s going to absolutely crush it. In fact, I have no doubt at all that Herbstreit will be a star on “MNF.”

I just don’t want it to impact college football at all. Is that selfish? Probably, but I don’t care. I’m a college football fan first and foremost.

As long as Herbstreit keeps crushing the college game, then I’m more than down with him to do “Monday Night Football.”