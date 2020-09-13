Tom Brady Drops Chilling Hype Video For His 1st Game With The Buccaneers

Tom Brady dropped a chilling hype video early Sunday morning.

Brady will play his first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he seems ready to roll with his new teammates.

Watch the awesome hype video below.

You know it’s officially football season whenever Tom Brady is out here dropping hype videos for all of his fans.

Brady and hype videos go hand-in-hand. He releases all the time before major games, and they’re always awesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 4, 2020 at 8:07am PST

Now, the eyes of the football world are upon Brady and company. The Bucs are arguably the biggest story in the entire league as we wait to see what the six-time Super Bowl champ does in Tampa.

To say expectations are high would be an understatement. Expectations are through the roof for Brady and the Buccaneers.

The offense is absolutely loaded with weapons, and Brady has talent all over the field to utilize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jul 30, 2020 at 6:06am PDT

It’s time to find out what Brady and the Bucs are all about in 2020! I can’t wait!