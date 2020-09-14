Report: Denise Richards Leaving ‘RHOBH’ Over Money Amid Allegations Of Affair With Co-Star

Denise Richards is reportedly leaving “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” over an “excessive” amount of money, which the network was unwilling to pay in order for her to return for a third season.

“People think that she didn’t want to come back and that it’s because she got ‘mean-girled’ [by other cast members],” a source with knowledge about the 49-year-old actress leaving the reality series told Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Denise Richards Responds To Claims Of Affair With Brandi Glanville After Picture Of Them Kissing Surfaces)

“The truth is she did want to come back,” the source added. “But [Bravo] didn’t want to pay her what she asked for. It was way out of her pay grade.” (RELATED: ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville Opens Up About Alleged Affair With Denise Richards)

Sources close to the “Wild Things” star told Page Six that “Bravo called her last week to ask her if she wanted to return, and she took a couple of days to think about it.”

The source also explained that a few days later Richards’ agent let Bravo know she had “decided to call it quits” and there was nothing else left to explain, and the first insider said that Denise “would happily have come back, but for a huge price.”

The insider told Page Six the network executives “negotiated a lot” with the “Starship Troopers” actress, but the two sides were unable to come to an agreed-upon pay grade.

As previously reported, Denise has been part of the hit Bravo series for the last two seasons after joining the series in 2019 for season nine. Her departure from the series comes amid allegations she had an affair with co-star Brandi Glanville, something she has repeatedly denied.

“The World Is Not Enough” star is married to Aaron Phypers and the two just celebrated their second wedding anniversary last week.

Rumors started in January claiming Richards and her “RHOBH” co-star had an affair. The reports surfaced at the same time as ones that Denise had walked away from filming the show after being confronted about the alleged affair during a trip to Rome, per TooFab.com.