Gardner Minshew Is The 1st Player In NFL History To Throw 3 Touchdowns And Complete 95% Of His Passes Opening Weekend

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is in the record books after his performance Sunday against the Colts.

Minshew threw three touchdowns and went 19/20 through the air for 173 yards in the 27-20 win over Indianapolis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Gardner Minshew in the first half: 12-13, 93 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs Rookie Laviska Shenault on the receiving end here. pic.twitter.com/3ZxzXS0P6E — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2020

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL icon is the first player in league history to ever throw three touchdowns and complete 95% of their passes opening weekend.

Jaguars’ QB Gardner Minshew is the first player to ever throw at least three TD passes and complete at least 95.0 percent of his passes on Kickoff Weekend. In his last two games against the Colts, Minshew has completed 46 of 59 passes for 468 yards, six TDs and one INT. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2020

Week one is in the books, and Minshew Mania is already cranked up to 100! I just love to see it. Minshew is a legend in the NFL after barely more than one season, and I couldn’t be happier.

The dude is so much fun to watch. There’s nothing about him that pops off the page as an elite quarterback. In fact, Minshew looks like he just walked off a construction site.

Yet, the man just makes plays.

Gardner Minshew gave all the credit to his teammates and coaches after the @Jaguars big win over the Colts. pic.twitter.com/qMecl7tB8r — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 13, 2020

If you’re not a fan of Gardner Minshew, then you’re just not a fun person. It’s that simple. Minshew brings so much energy to the field, elevates everyone around him and makes the atmosphere exciting.

He’s the exact kind of person I want under center for my team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) on Sep 13, 2020 at 2:46pm PDT

Finally, if anyone thinks the Jaguars can tank for Trevor Lawrence and play Gardner Minshew at the same time, then they just don’t know anything about football.