Gardner Minshew Is The 1st Player In NFL History To Throw 3 Touchdowns And Complete 95% Of His Passes Opening Weekend

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 13: Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars watches the replay board during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field on September 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is in the record books after his performance Sunday against the Colts.

Minshew threw three touchdowns and went 19/20 through the air for 173 yards in the 27-20 win over Indianapolis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL icon is the first player in league history to ever throw three touchdowns and complete 95% of their passes opening weekend.

Week one is in the books, and Minshew Mania is already cranked up to 100! I just love to see it. Minshew is a legend in the NFL after barely more than one season, and I couldn’t be happier.

The dude is so much fun to watch. There’s nothing about him that pops off the page as an elite quarterback. In fact, Minshew looks like he just walked off a construction site.

Yet, the man just makes plays.

If you’re not a fan of Gardner Minshew, then you’re just not a fun person. It’s that simple. Minshew brings so much energy to the field, elevates everyone around him and makes the atmosphere exciting.

He’s the exact kind of person I want under center for my team.

 

Finally, if anyone thinks the Jaguars can tank for Trevor Lawrence and play Gardner Minshew at the same time, then they just don’t know anything about football.