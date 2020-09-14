‘Parks And Recreation’ Cast To Come Together For Democratic Fundraiser

The cast of the popular “Parks and Recreation” will come together to raise funds for the Democratic party in Wisconsin.

Stars of the hit NBC show like Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza and more will be part of the event called “A Parks and Rec Town Hall,” according to Deadline in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Former ‘Parks and Recreation’ Showrunner Mike Schur Shares Story About Andrew Luck’s Appearances On The Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey) on Sep 12, 2020 at 12:55pm PDT

Fans of the show and supporters of the party can gain access to the virtual one-time-only event with the donation of $1, per the outlet. The evening will reportedly include a question and answer session with the cast plus special guest appearances. (RELATED: NBC To Show ‘Parks And Recreation’’Reunion To Raise Money For Coronavirus Relief)

It all comes after most of the cast of “The Princess Bride” reunited Sunday night to read the script of the 1987 classic and raise funds for the Wisconsin Democrat party. The stars that participated included, Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal and more.

According to USA Today, more than 110,000 people watched “A Virtual Princess Bride Reunion” special after each supporter donated at least $1 to get access to the evening’s affair.

“Tonight’s once-in-a-lifetime Princess Bride reunion changes the odds on who wins Wisconsin,” Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin shared. “This is by a mile the biggest grassroots fundraiser that we have ever had.”

“Chipping in to register for tonight, and post signing up to volunteer tonight, can make the difference between the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, and another four years of the Trump nightmare,” he added, per the outlet.

The “Parks and Recreation” event takes place Thursday, September 17, at 8 p.m.