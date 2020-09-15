The Family Of Carole Baskin’s Missing Ex-Husband Airs Commercial During ‘DWTS’ Appearance

The family of Carole Baskin’s missing husband Don Lewis released a commercial during the “Tiger King” star’s appearance Monday on “Dancing With The Stars.”

Baskin made her premiere on the show dancing to “Eye Of The Tiger,” but her big moment was interrupted by a “Justice For Don Lewis” ad.

WATCH:

The commercial featured testimony from each of Lewis’ three daughters. Each pleaded with viewers to help them find out what happened to their father.

The family attorney John M. Phillips also gave a statement asking viewers if they knew anything about the disappearance of Lewis. (RELATED: Lawyer For Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Thinks Don Lewis Was Strangled And Thrown Out Of A Plane)

“Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997,” said Phillips, adding, “His family deserves answers. They deserve justice. Do you know who did this or if Carole Baskin was involved?”

Lewis was declared legally dead in 2002 after he went missing the day before a planned trip to Costa Rica, according to Fox News. Lewis’ story was showcased in the documentary series “Tiger King.” Joe Exotic, the main subject of the show, spent part of the series accusing Baskin of killing her ex-husband.

The interest in “Tiger King” amid the coronavirus quarantine prompted Florida police to request any information from the public regarding the disappearance of Lewis back in March.