JuJu Smith-Schuster Gives A Man Food In Heartwarming Viral Video

Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster recently pulled off an incredible move for a man who needed some food.

In a viral video tweeted by @mego_lego4, the NFL receiver can be seen handing a man a bag of food. It’s very clear that Smith-Schuster doesn’t know he’s being filmed, and he’s clearly not looking for attention. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the heartwarming video below.

So proud to have @TeamJuJu wear the Black and Gold. No cameras, no fanfare – just being kind to someone in need. @steelers ???????? pic.twitter.com/mkg7Ur4Aw3 — Megan Suter (@mego_lego4) September 14, 2020

I love seeing stuff like this. This is the kind of stuff that we should be putting front and center right now in America.

Believe it or not, this country isn’t nearly as bad as some people in the media want you to believe. We’re not all bad people.

The Steelers star didn’t do this for the cameras, social media clout or attention. He did it because he thought it would help the man out.

That’s all there is to it. If that doesn’t warm your heart, then you might want to check to make sure you have a soul.

The world could use a little more kindness out of all of us, and we shouldn’t ever do it just for the attention.

Hopefully, more people follow JuJu Smith-Schuster’s example. Props to him for being a damn good man.