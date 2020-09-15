Nebraska President Ted Carter Caught On A Hot Mic Saying Big 10 Football Announcement Is Coming Tuesday Night

Nebraska president Ted Carter was caught on a hot mic confirming that the Big 10 will play football, and that an announcement is coming soon.

The Big 10 has been preparing to vote on bringing back the football season after initially canceling it during the coronavirus pandemic. It sounds like it's a done deal.

“We’re getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight,” Carter said on a hot mic while speaking to Bob Hinson, according to KETV.

The comment was made to Hinson just moments before a news conference was scheduled to start in Lincoln. You can listen to the comment below.

BREAKING NEWS?….UNL president Ted Carter held a press conference this morning for a major announcement w/ USSTRATCOM! Also, VOLUME UP….Announcement on @bigten Big 10 Football may be coming today! VOLUME UP!#GBR#LetThemPlay pic.twitter.com/tUTwgDm6wl — FauxCoachWoodard (@FauxCoachWoodar) September 15, 2020

There it is, gentlemen. Listen to the confidence Carter said that with. Listen to how it just rolled off the tongue.

If that doesn’t convince you that it’s a done deal, then nothing will. The Big 10 is back, and the announcement is coming soon!

I can’t imagine how pissed the Big 10 offices must be with the fact Carter slipped up on a hot mic. They probably had a grand scheme to announce the return of football.

Instead, the Nebraska president just tells everyone over a hot mic!

It’s a glorious day, folks! It’s a glorious day to be a Big 10 fan!