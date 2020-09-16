Producer Judd Apatow Criticizes Hollywood Over Chinese Corporate Censorship

Hollywood producer Judd Apatow has criticized Hollywood for allowing Chinese censorship.

Apatow appeared on Monday’s episode of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” where he discussed censorship and the lack of films made about human rights.

“For me what I perceive as more chilling is a corporate type of censorship that people don’t really notice, which is a lot of these giant corporate entities have business with countries around the world, Saudi Arabia, China, and they’re just not going to criticize them and they’re not going to let their shows criticize them or they’re not going to air documentaries that go deep into truthful areas because they just make so much money,” he explained. (RELATED: If You Watched ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ In China, You Might Have Realized Freddie Mercury All Of Sudden Wasn’t Gay)

“So, while we’re all going, ‘can we say this joke or not say that joke?’ on a much bigger level, they’ve just completely shut down critical content about human rights abuses in China,” he added. “And I think that’s much scarier.”

Apatow also claimed China has “bought” the United States’ silence in Hollywood.

“‘Hey I want to write a movie about the concentration camps in China, and the Muslims in concentration camps. I want to write a movie about someone who escapes, no one would buy the pitch,” he explained. “Instead of us doing business with China and that leading to China becoming more free, what has happened is a place like China has bought our silence with their money.”