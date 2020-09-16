Senator Kennedy Says Sometimes He Thinks Nancy Pelosi Has Eaten ‘Tide Pods’

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy told Sean Hannity he believes Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has consumed Tide Pod laundry detergent Tuesday night.

“Sean, with respect, there are times, particularly recently, when I think Speaker Pelosi is one of those people who tried Tide pods,” Kennedy told the Fox News host. “I want you to think about what she proposed today, this is what the speaker is threatening to do.”(RELATED:‘President’ Nancy Pelosi? Here’s How It Might Happen)

WATCH:

“She is threatening to keep the House Democrats in session and prevent them from going home and running for reelection unless the Senate Republicans agree to the speaker’s $3.4 trillion coronavirus bill.”

“On the one hand we can vote for Pelosi’s $3.4 trillion bill or we can agree to allow her to put the House Democratic majority into jeopardy. That’s just bone deep down to the marrow foolish,” Kennedy continued.

Pelosi and House Democrats are expected to vote against a stimulus bill, introduced by a bi-partisan group of House lawmakers, worth up to $1.5 trillion. The bill would issue a second round of direct payments to taxpayers and provide relief to expanded unemployment insurance. (RELATED: Jim Cramer Calls Pelosi ‘Crazy Nancy’ Right To Her Face During Televised Interview)

“Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi aren’t going to agree to anything until we agree to spend a trillion dollars bailing out New York and California and that’s not going to happen in your or my natural life,” Kennedy added.