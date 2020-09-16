Patrick Mahomes Says Proposing To Longtime Girlfriend More ‘Nerve-Wracking’ Than Playing In Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes revealed that proposing to his longtime girlfriend Brittany Lynne Matthews was more “nerve wracking” than playing in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers this year.

The comments came from the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback during his appearance on 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City, Missouri, per the "Today" show in a piece published Wednesday when asked which was made him more nervous mounting the team's fourth quarter comeback in SB LIV or getting down one knee and proposing to Matthews.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Sep 2, 2020 at 4:00pm PDT

"Probably proposing, I would say," Mahomes explained. "You don't think it's going to be nerve-wracking, especially when you've been with someone for so long, but before you get on that knee, your heart's racing, I promise you that."

It all comes following reports earlier this month the NFL superstar proposed to his girlfriend on the same day the team got their Super Bowl rings.

Brittany shared a few pictures on Instagram of a light-up sign from Mahomes that read, “Will You Marry Me” surrounded by tons of flowers.

She captioned one of her posts, “9.1.2020 On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne) on Sep 3, 2020 at 11:41am PDT

“The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind!” she added. “You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond.”

The two have been together since their days in high school in Texas when they went to Whitehouse High School.