‘Why Don’t They Hire Peter Strzok Too?’: Dean Cain Flames MSNBC For Hiring Lisa Page

Actor Dean Cain said MSNBC’s decision to hire former FBI attorney Lisa Page was a blatant display of political bias.

Cain, who participated with actress Kristy Swanson in a live reading of the texts between Page and former FBI agent Peter Strzok, appeared Saturday morning on “Fox & Friends” to discuss the issue. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Superman’ Dean Cain To Put On Badge As Reserve Officer, Because ‘Real Heroes Don’t Wear Capes’)

WATCH:

Host Jedediah Bila brought the topic to the table, saying that she personally hadn’t been surprised by MSNBC’s decision to hire Page. “What do you think of that hire?” Bila asked Cain.

“Well it’s just so blatantly partisan. It’s almost like it’s a bad joke you know?” Cain asked. “The joke would be that ‘MSNBC is so biased they’d hire Lisa Page as a legal analyst, ha ha ha ha’ — but it’s a reality. It’s insane. It’s another former administration official, someone who clearly without any doubt, hates President Trump and has an agenda against him.”

Cain recalled the live reading of Page and Strzok’s texts, saying that it was certainly clear from their own comments that both of them hated President Donald Trump.

“You know, why don’t they hire Peter Strzok too?” Cain continued. “Let’s get the whole family in there. It’s a joke. It’s ridiculous and they’re just blatantly obvious about it and I just don’t, it’s like the anti-Trump network. It’s madness.”

Bila agreed, noting that Page’s texts being publicly available meant that her bias was in plain sight. “It doesn’t get more blatant than that,” she said.

“One of her quotes, ‘Donald Trump is a loathsome human being,'” Cain concluded.

“Pretty direct. Pretty direct,” Bila replied.

Cain and Swanson performed the first live reading of the Strzok/Page texts during the summer of 2019, and reprised their roles for an encore performance during the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February.