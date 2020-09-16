POLL: 44% Of Wealthy New Yorkers Have Considered Moving Out Of The City

A survey from the Manhattan Institute found that 44% of New Yorkers who are making more than $100,000 a year have considered moving out of the city in the past 4 months.

69% of people who said they had considered moving cited the cost of living and 47% said crime contributed to their desire to leave the city, according to the poll.

NEW POLL: More than 40 percent of high earners have considered leaving New York Cityhttps://t.co/sQzjh5Y9OB pic.twitter.com/lYTAZaBjvv — The Hill (@thehill) September 16, 2020

53% of wealthy New Yorkers are working completely from home, while only 11% are working entirely outside of their home, according to the report. Only 30% believed that the way they work would return to how it was before the coronavirus pandemic – 65% said that they thought working from home would be the “new normal.” (RELATED: ‘He Better Have An Army’: Andrew Cuomo Says Donald Trump Is Not Welcome In New York)

The vast majority – 80% – of high-income New Yorkers believe that the economy will not recover from the pandemic within 1 year.

High income New Yorkers also reported negative feelings about the quality of life in the city. Since March, satisfaction with the quality of life was cut in half, the poll found. 38% of people making over $100,000 a year said that they believe New York is “headed in the wrong direction,” while 53% said that it is on the “right track.”

80% of New York’s income tax revenue and 22% of overall tax revenue in the city comes from residents who make more than $100,000, according to the report.

The poll surveyed 782 high-income adults between July 13 and August 3 with a margin of error of 4 percentage points.