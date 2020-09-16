Willie Nelson Reveals He Cheated On His Ex-Wives In New Memoir

Musician Willie Nelson admitted he cheated on two of his ex-wives in a new memoir.

Nelson cheated on two of his ex-wives, according to an excerpt from his memoir published Wednesday by Page Six. Nelson’s sister Bobbie co-wrote the memoir titled, “Me and Sister Bobbie.”

In the book, Nelson revealed his second wife Shirley Collie found out he was cheating on her because of a hospital bill that came from Houston.

“I tried to play it off as no big deal,” Nelson wrote. “I told her that I had to go to the hospital for something minor. Shirley wasn’t buying that for one simple reason. The bill said the charges were for the birth of a baby girl, Paula Carlene, born to a Mrs. Connie Nelson.”

Nelson later married Connie, but he admitted he cheated on her too. (RELATED: Willie Nelson Announces Decision To Quit Smoking Marijuana)

“I still hadn’t reformed,” Nelson admitted. “I messed up another marriage. My wandering ways were too much for any woman to put up with.”

He ended up falling in love with makeup artist Annie Marie D’Angelo.

“My love for Annie was all-consuming, but winning her over wasn’t easy. She had to be sure my marriage was over and that I was truly free,” he said.

D’Angelo and Nelson married in 1991 and are still going strong. The couple shares two sons together.