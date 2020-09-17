Entertainment

REPORT: ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Arrested, Charged With Producing Child Pornography

Lauryn Overhultz
Netflix’s “Cheer” star Jerry Harris has reportedly been charged with producing child pornography.

Harris was arrested Thursday, days after the FBI confirmed he was under investigation for allegedly soliciting sex and photos from twin boys in Texas, according to a report published by the Chicago Tribune.

A representative for Harris denied the allegations against the professional cheerleader Monday.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” a spokesperson for Harris told ABC News after the news broke. “We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.” (RELATED: FBI Investigating Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris For Allegedly Soliciting Sex, Photos From Minors, Report Says)

As previously reported, two screenshots were shared with law enforcement that detailed the allegations. In one screenshot of a message from Snapchat, Harris’ face is allegedly visible along with a message reading “Would you ever want to ****.”

Another screenshot shows text messages from 2019 between an individual named “jerry harris.”

“Hey btw I found a place for us to do stuff it’s actually pretty good haha,” the message read.

Harris became famous after appearing in Netflix’s docuseries “Cheer.” The docuseries followed a college cheer team’s journey to the national championship.