Fire Expert Bob Zybach Cites Liberal Policies As Contributing Factor For West Coast Wildfires

Dr. Bob Zybach, a fire expert who predicted an uptick in wildfires, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about land management issues, why he believes liberal policies are contributing to wildfires and more.

Nearly 79 large wildfires continue to burn throughout the west, killing at least 35 people, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Climate activists have blamed the blaze on climate change; however, fire expert Dr. Bob Zybach believes it due to poor land management.

Zybach, who is the author of “The Great Fires: Indian Burning and Catastrophic Forest Fire Patterns of the Oregon Coast Range, 1491-1951,” recently said “the lack of active land management is almost 100 percent the cause,” and not climate change, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation article. However, evidence suggests warming climates, drier soil and increased drought also contribute to wildfires.

“It might be 98% due to land management,” he said. “Drying conditions and drought — that’s been the record for 500 years. It’s seasonal. Every August and September, everything dries out.”

He continued, “the climate hasn’t changed in 500 years. We’ve got the same seasons. We got the same burning season.”

Zybach also discussed why he believes liberal policies are contributing to wildfires, steps the federal government should take to combat the wildfires and more. (RELATED:Meet The Hero Dog That Saves Firefighters’ Lives After The Flames Are Put Out)

