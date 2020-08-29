Meet The Hero Dog That Saves Firefighters’ Lives After The Flames Are Put Out

Heidi Carman and her dog Kerith, a certified crisis response therapy dog, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about Kerith’s role in helping firefighters, what her daily tasks include and more.

The Woodward wildfire in Marin County, one of the latest fires in California, began on August 19. As of August 29, the wildfire has engulfed nearly 3,000 acres, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Many of the firefighters have been working for about two weeks without being able to go home and see their families, many of which have dogs.

“It just makes them feel really good that Kerith gives them some love to start their day,” Carman said.

Kerith, a 2-year-old golden retriever, greets the firefighters every morning at the base camp in Marin County.

“We just walk around from truck to truck where all the firefighters are,” Carman said. “She just greets them and gives them love and affection.”

Carman also discussed how Kerith became a certified crisis response dog, what her future role will be and more. (RELATED: Veterans Day Story: A Marine, A Stray Dog, And Their Healing Wounds After Afghanistan)

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller:

We Witnessed The Kenosha Shootings. Here’s What Really Happened

Fox Nation Host Joey Jones: ‘When Something Goes Wrong, Someone Has To Respond’

EXCLUSIVE: US Marine Raising Awareness For Veteran Suicide