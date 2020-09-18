Gun Rights Group Raises $50,000 For Kyle Rittenhouse

A Colorado-based gun rights group has raised thousands of dollars for Kyle Rittenhouse, who was arrested in late August for allegedly shooting three people, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The National Foundation for Gun Rights (NFGR) is set to send a check for over $50,000 that they say will go “directly” to the 17-year-old who’s behind bars, according to a press release from the organization.

“I spoke with Kyle’s mother this morning to let her know NFGR received over a thousand donations amounting to over $50,000 from folks who support her son,” Dudley Brown, executive director of the National Foundation for Gun Rights, said in the release.

Rittenhouse’s mother said, “No words can describe what we’re going through. Thank you so much – and I know Kyle and the rest of the family would say thank you too,” according to Brown.

Thanks to @NatlGunRights members, I was able to tell Kyle Rittenhouse’s mom I was sending her a $51k check today, to help keep her family safe and free Kyle. #2a #rkba pic.twitter.com/IMjqgLGMlb — DudleyWBrown (@dudleywbrown) September 18, 2020

The NFGR believes the 17-year-old “acted legally and defended himself,” while those on man critics are “doing everything in their power” to portray him “as a villain,” Brown said in the release. The purpose of the funding is to ensure Rittenhouse has “the best defense possible,” Brown said.

Rittenhouse was charged with murder after he allegedly killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, as well as Anthony Huber, 26, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, according to a criminal complaint. Video and the police document indicate that Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum after the 36-year-old chased him and lunged toward him near an auto body shop.

Another angle of the shooting and moments after. Can see @RichieMcGinniss and others on scene giving aid. He was right next to the victim when the shooting happened.pic.twitter.com/CVfdc1DIQx — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020

Rittenhouse then ran into the street where he fell to the ground and fired upon Huber, who jumped on top of him and hit him with a skateboard, the complaint said. Grosskreutz was shot in the arm after he produced a handgun and moved toward the teen, according to the complaint.

Warning: Graphic Video

Shots fired in Kenosha on this Tuesday night #KenoshaRiots #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/q5vZ4zLmZz — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 26, 2020

The Gun Owners of America, another pro-Second Amendment group, has backed Rittenhouse and say the charges weren’t well-founded. (RELATED: ‘We Don’t Think He Did Anything Wrong’: Gun Rights Group Details Why They Think The Rittenhouse Shooting Was ‘Self Defense’)

“We don’t think he did anything wrong as far as defending himself and using a firearm,” Rice told the DCNF in a phone interview in September. “They chased him, they followed him and he was forced to fire in self defense.”

Others, including former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, consider the teenager to a be a “right-wing vigilante.”

Oddly enough, Barr didn’t advocate such aggression for 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, the right-wing vigilante who was charged with the murder of two protesters in Kenosha. https://t.co/Ih7enSRP4F — Robert Reich (@RBReich) September 16, 2020

The ACLU referred to Rittenhouse as a “white militia member” and said “right-wing extremists” with “automatic weapons” had terrorized protesters in Kenosha during the shooting, according to a press release.

