Obama-Era Official Who Manages PR For Twitter’s Moderation Policy Reportedly Joins Biden’s Transition Team

An Obama-era official who manages criticism over how Twitter moderates content online is joining former Vice President Joe Biden’s transition team, Politico reported Thursday.

Twitter public policy director Carlos Monje, who serves as co-chair of Biden’s infrastructure policy, is joining the team to help fill out Biden’s cabinet if the former vice president wins in November, Politico reported, citing a source familiar with the move. Monje served as former President Barack Obama’s deputy policy director during his run for office in 2008, the report noted.

Monje helped host a fundraiser for Biden this week, Politico reported, citing an invitation the outlet received. (RELATED: Conservatives Criticize Twitter For Using Former Kamala Harris Press Sec To Announce Trump Censorship)

The source who spoke to Politico about the position was anonymously cited because he is not authorized to discuss the details, according to Politico. Monje has worked with Twitter since 2017 to aid in the company’s response to interference in the 2016 presidential election.

He also served as the director of agency review on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s transition team.

Monje is not the only Twitter official with connections to Biden’s campaign. Nick Pacilio, a member of Twitter’s communications team since 2014, most recently worked as press secretary for Sen. Kamala Harris — who has repeatedly called for the platform to ban Trump. Biden selected the California senator to serve as his running mate in August.

Pacilio acted as the point-man in August after Twitter removed a tweet from President Donald Trump’s reelection team. He quoted the Trump tweet, which was a retweet of his campaign’s post, saying that it had been removed because it violated Twitter’s “rules on COVID-19 misinformation.”

The tweet was from a Fox News interview during which Trump claimed children are “almost immune” to coronavirus.

Twitter hired former FBI attorney James Baker in June as Deputy General Counsel. Baker served as General Counsel of the FBI from January of 2014 to January of 2018 and had been connected to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant that resulted in surveillance of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page in 2016.

Neither Twitter nor Biden’s campaign has responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

